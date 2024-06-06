Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

UN watchdog fed up with Iran’s nuclear shenanigans

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2024.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2024.

REUTERS/Chris Gallagher

The UN’s nuclear watchdog this week voted to censure Iran for not cooperating with its inspectors, which is basically the geopolitical equivalent of writing an angry Yelp review.

What will this do? Not much! “The censure on its own won’t have much of an impact, as it’s a symbolic move,” says Gregory Brew, an Iran expert at Eurasia Group. Censure can sometimes be used to refer an issue to the UN Security Council. But Brew says that won’t happen this time because the language doesn’t call for it — besides, everyone would expect Russia and China to veto such a move.

RIP, 2015 nuclear deal. Since then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran abandoned the agreement, and efforts by the Biden administration to revive the pact have fallen short. The censure is a direct product of all this.

“The nuclear deal is dead,” Brew says, and the main movers behind this censure were key European members of the agreement — Germany, UK, and France — “who are dissatisfied over the lack of progress on the nuclear issue.” The US, which supported the censure after initially pushing back on it, has been happy to keep nuclear talks with Tehran in relative limbo until after the 2024 election, but its European pals aren’t on board.

Today In 60 Seconds

Will Ukrainian airstrikes inside Russia shift the war?

European Elections: What to expect

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Trump has been found guilty. Will voters care?

Can Trump, aka Teflon Don, still get elected with a guilty verdict?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest