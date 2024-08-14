We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Union bosses blast Trump
Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of America’s largest trade unions, is furious with Donald Trump. During the GOP nominee’s Monday X-space interview with Elon Musk, Trump praised Musk’s willingness to fire workers who threaten to strike. “You’re the greatest cutter,” Trumptold Musk. “You walk in and say, ‘You want to quit?’ … That’s OK. You’re all gone.'”
On Tuesday, O’Brien responded: “Firing workers for organizing, striking, and exercising their rights as Americans iseconomic terrorism.” The United Auto Workers union, meanwhile, wants a federal labor rights investigation of the comments by Musk and Trump.
In years past, a union boss blasting a GOP presidential candidate wouldn’t surprise anyone. But this is the same Sean O’Brien that Trump warmly welcomed to July’s Republican National Convention, where the union boss accused business leaders of “waging a war against American workers.”Trump’s pro-manufacturing, anti-immigration messaging has resonated with rank-and-file union voters since 2016, even if union bosses still lean Democrat. All the largest American labor unions have endorsed Kamala Harris, except O’Brien’s Teamsters, which hasn’t endorsed anyone. Will Trump’s loose talk with a fellow one-percenter hurt him on the factory floor?