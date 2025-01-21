Menu Icon
World leaders react to Trump

​Supporters of newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington as his inauguration ceremonies get under way on Jan. 20, 2025.

Supporters of newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington as his inauguration ceremonies get under way on Jan. 20, 2025.

Kyodo via Reuters
Senior Writer
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

“President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages … I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Canada and the US have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations.”

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany

“The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship.”

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General

“With President Trump back in office, we will turbo-charge defense spending & production …. Together we can achieve peace through strength – through @NATO.”

Jose Raul Mulino, President of Panama

“The canal is and will remain Panama’s.”

trumpinaugurationworld leaders

