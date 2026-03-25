Site Navigation
Latest Stories
Sign up for GZERO Daily.
GZERO World Clips
Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.
Presented by
Rahm Emanuel joins Ian Bremmer on stage at the 92nd Street Y in NYC to unpack the strategic challenges of the Iran war as Tehran has been able to exert an effective veto power over the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global oil and energy.
Emanuel says this influence shapes ceasefires, peace negotiations, and the broader regional balance of power. Gulf states, he notes, were caught off guard and frustrated by the lack of consultation, while the US navigates how to protect its interests and those of its allies. Emanuel stresses that any solution must remove Iran’s de facto veto over the strait, framing it as a non-negotiable condition for stability in the region.
More from GZERO World Clips
GZERO Series
GZERO Daily: our free newsletter about global politics
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.