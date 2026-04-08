Latest Stories

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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

How Viktor Orbán went from pro-democratic dissident to authoritarian strongmanplay icon

How Viktor Orbán went from pro-democratic dissident to authoritarian strongman

Viktor Orbán started his political life as a pro-democracy liberalist, according to Chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies Ivan Krastev. Orbán first made history in 1989 by demanding Soviet troops leave Hungary. What happened next, Ivan Krastev argues, was a genuine ideological transformation.

"I do believe he internalized his own conservatism," Krastev tells Ian Bremmer. Orbán's politics are rooted in a very specific strain of 19th-century Hungarian nationalism: the grief of a nation that lost vast territory and millions of its people after World War I, and that cannot afford to be a loser again in the 21st century. That makes him, Krastev argues, far more like Putin: deeply anchored in national history, than like Trump, who is largely indifferent to his predecessors.

The contradictions, though, are glaring. For all his fierce anti-immigration rhetoric — which made him a hero of Europe's 2015 migration crisis — Hungary quietly issued more work permits to foreign workers than almost any other EU member state that same year. Orbán, Krastev suggests, is an opportunist who has also become a true believer.

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief
Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage