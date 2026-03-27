Latest Stories



Filmed in front of a live audience at the 92nd Street Y in NYC, Rahm Emanuel doesnt mince words about US foreign policy under President Trump, especially on Iran. Emanuel argues that the war was a choice—one Trump made himself, regardless of any pressure from Israel. It’s a move Emanuel describes as politically motivated rather than strategically necessary.

He highlights the growing divide between the US and its allies, especially in Europe and the Gulf, thanks to Trump’s disregard for diplomacy and international cooperation. This isolation, Emanuel warns, has left the US vulnerable at a time when unity is critical. The fallout from belittling allies is now being felt as the country faces escalating military commitments abroad.

Emanuel also sounds the alarm on America’s internal political dysfunction, which he sees as a far greater threat than any foreign adversary. He argues that China, in particular, is more concerned with America’s fractured domestic politics than with its military power. “What they worry about is a focused, determined America. They see our political dysfunction”, he says. For Emanuel, the real challenge for the US is not the conflict abroad, but the inability to govern effectively at home.