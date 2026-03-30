The strategy gap in the Iran war

“The economic implications are becoming more evident to all globally,” he warns, highlighting both human and financial costs. Ian notes the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where one-fifth of the population has been displaced, and the rising casualties in Iran and among US service members.

Ian also contrasts the strategies of the war’s main actors: Israel aims to dismantle Iran’s military and end the regime, while Iran seeks to survive the assaults and maintain leverage over regional chokepoints. “The United States, as best as I can see, does not yet have a strategy,” Ian notes, pointing to incoherence in troop deployments and shifting objectives.

Lastly, Ian highlights political risks for President Trump, noting that while MAGA supporters remain loyal, broader public backing is waning as the war and its costs escalate.