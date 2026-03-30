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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

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The strategy gap in the Iran war play icon

The strategy gap in the Iran war

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer examines the stakes as the war in Iran enters its second month.
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GZERO Series

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief