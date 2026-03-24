Latest Stories

Trump had threatened to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure if shipping through the strait wasn’t restored. Tehran responded by warning it could strike desalination plants across the Gulf. “That would have been a disaster for all concerned,” Ian says.

Trump ultimately stepped back after indirect talks, but the broader war remains unresolved. “There certainly wasn’t any movement toward an agreement,” Ian notes.

Now the key question is whether the conflict moves toward talks or expands further. Ian warns that a more aggressive strategy, such as seizing Iran’s oil export infrastructure, would be “a wildly risky thing to do,” one that could destabilize the entire Gulf.