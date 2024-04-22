We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
The Graphic Truth: The Earth is getting hotter, and it’s our fault
Happy Earth Day! Activism on behalf of the Big Blue Marble is heating up — but, sadly, so is the planet itself.
Earth — so hot right now. The Earth’s surface temperature is rising thanks to human activities like burning fossil fuels, which adds heat-trapping greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. In other words, global warming, a central aspect of climate change, is getting worse.
Last year was the hottest on record, and the 10 warmest years since 1850 have all occurred in the past decade. Earth also just saw its hottest March on record, and it was the 10th month in a row to set a global heat record.
We’re already experiencing the rippling consequences of climate change, including more frequent and intense extreme weather events and rising sea levels.
Are governments doing enough to address these problems? Is climate change one of your biggest concerns? Share your thoughts with us