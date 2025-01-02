Chances of Trudeau staying as PM drop quickly

Resignation watch continues as Canadian Prime Ministeris on vacation and mulling his political future. There’s no official word whether the Liberal Party leader will stay or go, but recent weeks have seen the probability of a departure rise.

After Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned in mid-December, Trudeau was said to be considering quitting. Since then, his Atlantic and Quebec caucuses – groups of members of Parliament from regions or provinces – have said he should go, which means the majority of Liberal members of Parliament are calling on him to quit. Trudeau’s former principal secretary – and Eurasia Group vice chairman – Gerald Butts thinks Trudeau is less likely to stay on after the Freeland departure as his grip on power loosens.

“Mr. Trudeau was unlikely to lead the Liberal Party into the next election and is now much less likely to do so,” he writes . “That election will probably come sooner rather than later, and the odds of it producing a Conservative majority government are materially greater than they were before the events of 16 December.”

Before Christmas, Trudeau canceled all of his year-end press interviews save for one with comedian Mark Critch. A few days later, Trudeau was mocked and harassed while on vacation skiing in British Columbia.