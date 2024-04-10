Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Scroll to the top

South Africa

​John Steenhuisen leader of South Africa's biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, with Alan Winde, their candidate for Premier in the Western Cape, greets supporters at the political party's Western Cape election manifesto launch in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa, April 6, 2024.

John Steenhuisen leader of South Africa's biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, with Alan Winde, their candidate for Premier in the Western Cape, greets supporters at the political party's Western Cape election manifesto launch in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa, April 6, 2024.

REUTERS/Esa Alexander

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his country will hold a general election on May 29. Ramaphosa’s party, the African National Congress, is at risk of losing its parliamentary majority after ruling since post-Apartheid elections began in 1994.

The election will be a referendum on the ANC, which has been mired in controversy over record levels of crime, slow economic growth, unemployment, and rolling blackouts. Alongside the election announcement, the ANC bumped up social benefits in an attempt to raise polling numbers.

The ANC’s biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance, is trying to build a coalition of smaller parties to break the ANC's majority. The third biggest party, Economic Freedom Fighters, is not considering joining the opposition coalition and is eating into ANC’s support following its promise to double social benefits if elected.

Right now, opinion polls show ANC approval ratings below 50%. If this translates into votes, it will mean the ANC will have to form the country’s first-ever coalition government to keep Ramaphosa — a political protege of Mandela — as president for a second and final five-year term.

Today In 60 Seconds

What will Israel's invasion of Rafah look like?

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

What Florida's abortion rulings mean for the 2024 US election

Israel's global image wanes further after killing of aid workers

Does Europe face a resurging terrorist threat after the Moscow attack?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest