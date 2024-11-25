Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world
- YouTube
youtu.be

As Trump prepares to return to the White House, his foreign policy picks are already showing just how radically his presidency could reshape geopolitics. New York Times Correspondent David Sanger joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to discuss just what a Trump 2.0 foreign policy could look like for some of the key geopolitical flashpoints today. From the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to the increasingly strained US-China relationship, the only thing we can say for sure is that the Trump sequel will look far different from the original.

And that uncertainty, Sanger tells Bremmer, is why Trump won the election. "If you voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, it was probably with a thought that these institutions need to be blown up." One of the biggest questions, however, is just how Trump will approach the Ukraine war, and if he'll follow through on his campaign pledge to end the conflict in "24 hours." "Trump would love to come in as the man who ended the Ukraine war" Sanger says, "But the only way I can imagine in my limited way for how you do that in 24 hours is you have a call of Vladimir Putin and you say, Vlad, what do you need?"


GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
ian bremmergzero world with ian bremmerus electiondonald trumptrump natoeunatorussia ukrainetrump 2.0trumpdavid sangerus european relationsmagamiddle east warus chinatrump foreign policy

More from GZERO

Hump Day Recommendations

Hump Day Recommendations November 26, 2024

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks after reading a letter to be sent to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, warning that tariffs would cause inflation and job losses in both countries, at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 26, 2024.
What We're Watching

The economic fallout of Trump’s tariff threats

Why are turkeys called turkeys if they aren’t from Turkey?
Analysis

Why are turkeys called turkeys if they aren’t from Turkey?

HARD NUMBERS: Macy’s parade goes from 0 to 100, Germany needs immigrants, Trump’s deportation plans rattle farm industry, South Korea busts pudgy dodger, Interpol sweeps African cybercriminals
Hard Numbers

HARD NUMBERS: Macy’s parade goes from 0 to 100, Germany needs immigrants, Trump’s deportation plans rattle farm industry, South Korea busts pudgy dodger, Interpol sweeps African cybercriminals

​Security force personnel walk as smoke billows from tear gas shells fired to prevent an anti-government protest by supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024
What We're Watching

“Fight to the end:” Islamabad on edge after day of violent protests

A view of the anchor of the Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, in the sea of Kattegat, near the City of Grenaa in Jutland, Denmark, on Nov. 20, 2024.
What We're Watching

Sweden wants to inspect a suspicious Chinese ship