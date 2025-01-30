You vs. the News: GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Jan. 31, 2025

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Jan. 31, 2025</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Have you stayed atop GZERO’s news coverage this week? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">What country offered to send troops to Greenland in response to Donald Trump’s threats to take over the country? </p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">M23 rebels seized the airport and attacked hospitals and embassies in which African country this week? <br/></p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The prime minister of Serbia resigned this week amid protests that began after what? </p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">This week, a small Chinese AI firm seemed to have achieved staggering advances, with just a fraction of the financing or computing power of American AI models. What is the name of the Chinese firm? </p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">This week the EU eased sanctions on which country? <br/></p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>