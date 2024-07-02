We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
AI is changing the fine print on your favorite services
More recently, Adobe faced public outrage when devoted users read into ambiguities in its new privacy policy. The company changed its terms of use earlier this month, noting that it “may access [user] content through both automated and manual methods,” including machine learning. Adobe wrote a blog post clarifying that it’s not peering into NDA-protected Photoshop projects, but rather describing the way it uses AI to monitor its ecosystem for illegal content such as child sexual abuse material.
There’s an old truism in tech, “If you’re not paying for it, you’re the product.” Well, Adobe’s products aren’t cheap, so, let’s rework this. How about: “If you’re using it, you’ve become AI training data.” Oh, and if you’re concerned about privacy, you should always read the fine print.