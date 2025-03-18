Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Beijing calls for labeling of generative AI

A typewriter and a white sheet of paper with the words "Artificial Intelligence" printed on it.

A typewriter and a white sheet of paper with the words "Artificial Intelligence" printed on it.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/
Amid the DeepSeek mania that’s sweeping from China to the rest of the globe, the Chinese government is demanding that AI companies provide labels for any and all AI-generated media they produce.

The rules, which were announced Friday and will go into effect on Sept. 1, mandate that any generative AI has to either explicitly signal that it was produced by AI — such as through a watermark — or it needs to encode that information in its metadata.

“The Labeling Law will help users identify disinformation and hold service suppliers responsible for labeling their content,” the Cyberspace Administration of China wrote in a statement, translated by Bloomberg. “This is to reduce the abuse of AI-generated content.”

It’s unclear how Chinese companies will comply. Critics of watermarking requirements in the US have warned that watermarks are easily removed or manipulated. The relationship between Beijing and China’s tech sector is always a push and pull — it’s unclear whether the government will be cheery about its thriving private actors for long, or institute additional rules like this one to rein them in and reassert dominance.
artificial intelligenceai regulationchinawatermarkai

Latest Videos

Quick Take

Putin-Trump Ukraine call is a small win for both sides

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire
Puppet Regime

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire

Why China's Xi Jinping needs Jack Ma
GZERO World Clips

Why China's Xi Jinping needs Jack Ma

What will Trump offer Putin in Ukraine ceasefire talks?
Quick Take

What will Trump offer Putin in Ukraine ceasefire talks?

China’s next move
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

China’s next move

What is President Trump's stance on China?
Ian Explains

What is President Trump's stance on China?