We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Looking inside the black box
But now researchers at Anthropic, the AI startup that makes the chatbot Claude, claim they’ve had a breakthrough in understanding their own model. In a blog post, Anthropic researchers disclosed that they’ve found 10 million “features” of their Claude 3 Sonnet language model, with certain patterns that pop up when a user inputs something it recognizes. They’ve been able to map features that are close to one another: One for the Golden Gate Bridge, for example, is close to another for Alcatraz Island, the Golden State Warrior, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and the Alfred Hitchcock film Vertigo — set in San Francisco. Knowing about these features allows Anthropic to turn them on or off, manipulating the model to break out of its typical mold.