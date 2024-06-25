Menu Icon
What is “safe” superintelligence?

​Ilya Sutskever, co-Founder and Chief Scientist of OpenAI speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023.

Ilya Sutskever, co-Founder and Chief Scientist of OpenAI speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen

OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever has announced a new startup called Safe Superintelligence. You might remember Sutskever as one of the board members who unsuccessfully tried to oust Sam Altman last November. He has since apologized and hung around OpenAI before departing in May.

Little is known about the new company — including how it’s funded — but its name has inspired debate about what’s involved in building a safe superintelligent AI system. “By safe, we mean safe like nuclear safety as opposed to safe as in ‘trust and safety,’” Sutskever disclosed. (‘Trust and safety’ is typically what internet companies call their content moderation teams.)

Sutskever said that he won’t actually build products en route to superintelligence — so no ChatGPT competitor is coming your way.

“This company is special in that its first product will be the safe superintelligence, and it will not do anything else up until then,” Sutskever told Bloomberg. “It will be fully insulated from the outside pressures of having to deal with a large and complicated product and having to be stuck in a competitive rat race.”

Sutskever also hasn’t said what exactly he wants this superintelligence to do though he said he wants it to be more than a smart conversationalist and to help people with more ambitious tasks. But building the underlying tech and keeping it “safe” seems to be his only stated priority.

Sutskever’s view is still rather existentialist — as in, will the AI kill us all or not? Is it still a safe system if it perpetuates racial bias, hallucinates answers, or deceives users? Surely there should be better safeguards than,“Keep the AI away from our nukes!”
Latest