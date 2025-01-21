Trump throws out Biden’s AI executive order

Hours after his inauguration, Donald Trump scrapped Joe Biden's October 2023 executive order regulating artificial intelligence. That means AI companies won’t need to take certain safety and transparency measures related to developing the technology.

The new executive order was part of a spate of presidential actions issued on Monday. It signaled that Trump will take a hands-off approach to reining in artificial intelligence companies — if not industry at large.

In his second term, Trump has surrounded himself with Silicon Valley types including venture capitalist, his crypto and AI czar, and Tesla CEO, in charge of government efficiency efforts.