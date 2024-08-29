Menu Icon
AMLO crosses with the other two amigos

​Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during a briefing conference at National Palace talking about relations with Canada and the US.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during a briefing conference at National Palace talking about relations with Canada and the US.

Carlos Santiago/Reuters

Outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has “frozen” his country’s relationship with Canada and the United States after both countries criticized his proposed changes to judicial appointments.

Obrador, who is due to hand power to Claudia Sheinbaum at the end of September, is pushing through a judicial reform that would have 7,000 judges, magistrates, and justices elected by popular vote. The proposal has provoked angry reactions from those who fear it will make the Mexican legal system more susceptible to corruption.

The ambassadors of both Canada and the United States have criticized the proposal, warning that it could have implications for international investors. American and Canadian trade — through the so-called “Three Amigos” USMCA relationship — is crucial to the Mexican economy. Canada and Mexico did $55 billion in trade in 2023, while the United States and Mexico did $798.83 billion.

Obrador, a frequently fiery left-wing populist, told reporters that it is wrong for the ambassadors to interfere in Mexican politics and announced a pause in the relationship with both embassies.

Obrador’s Morena party has a large enough majority in Mexico’s legislatures to implement the necessary constitutional change. His successor has said she supports the move, so it appears likely to happen, whatever Mexico’s two amigos think about it.

