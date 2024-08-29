We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
AMLO crosses with the other two amigos
Outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has “frozen” his country’s relationship with Canada and the United States after both countries criticized his proposed changes to judicial appointments.
Obrador, who is due to hand power to Claudia Sheinbaum at the end of September, is pushing through a judicial reform that would have 7,000 judges, magistrates, and justices elected by popular vote. The proposal has provoked angry reactions from those who fear it will make the Mexican legal system more susceptible to corruption.
The ambassadors of both Canada and the United States have criticized the proposal, warning that it could have implications for international investors. American and Canadian trade — through the so-called “Three Amigos” USMCA relationship — is crucial to the Mexican economy. Canada and Mexico did $55 billion in trade in 2023, while the United States and Mexico did $798.83 billion.
Obrador, a frequently fiery left-wing populist, told reporters that it is wrong for the ambassadors to interfere in Mexican politics and announced a pause in the relationship with both embassies.
Obrador’s Morena party has a large enough majority in Mexico’s legislatures to implement the necessary constitutional change. His successor has said she supports the move, so it appears likely to happen, whatever Mexico’s two amigos think about it.