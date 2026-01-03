Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard numbers: Venezuela edition

Venezuelans living in Colombia hold flags as they gather at Plaza de Bolivar to celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struckVenezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Bogota, Colombia, January 3, 2026.

Venezuelans living in Colombia hold flags as they gather at Plaza de Bolivar to celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struckVenezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Bogota, Colombia, January 3, 2026.

REUTERS/Andres Galeano
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentJanuary 03, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
303 billion: Venezuela is home to 303 billion barrels of oil reserves – the largest of any country, accounting for nearly a fifth of all proven reserves in the world. Proven reserves refers to oil that is known to exist and could be extracted with current technology.

36: Does history rhyme? Maybe not in general, but every so often there is a choice couplet: Maduro’s capture came 36 years to the day after the US arrested Panamanian president Manuel Noriega, a former CIA ally whose falling out with Washington led to his prosecution on drug charges. For more on that, see (and hear) Ian Bremmer’s explainer here.

26: The far-left Bolivarian Revolutionary Socialist movement, led first by Maduro’s charismatic predecessor Hugo Chávez, has held power in Venezuela for 26 years. Chávez won a (legitimate) election in 1998 and assumed power in 1999. Maduro took over after his death in 2013. As part of this morning’s operation to depose Maduro, the US reportedly conducted an airstrike on the mausoleum holding Chavez’s remains.

8 million: Since 2014, nearly 8 million Venezuelans – close to a third of the population – have fled economic crisis and political repression, making it one of the two largest refugee crises in the world, alongside Syria. Colombia alone has absorbed nearly 3 million. About 770,000 went to the United States.

colombiadrug chargesvenezuela

Latest Videos

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trumpplay icon
Quick Take

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trump

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review
Puppet Regime

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lago
ask ian

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lago

Protests against AI rock the North Pole
Puppet Regime

Protests against AI rock the North Pole

Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring
GZERO World Clips

Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring

Revisiting the top geopolitical risks of 2025
ask ian

Revisiting the top geopolitical risks of 2025

More For You

Hard Numbers: Zelensky wants longer security guarantee, Foreign stocks outperform Wall Street, Israel recognizes Somaliland, Nepal scraps waste scheme, Bukele ready for another decade

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to US President Donald Trump, after Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to help Ukraine "succeed," during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
50: Ukrainian President Volodoymyr Zelensky said he wants a 50-year security guarantee from the United States, far longer than the 15-year guarantee that US President Donald Trump reportedly offered. A peace agreement still looks unlikely, for now. What’s more, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on one of President Vladimir [...]

Hard Numbers: Japan’s birth rate sinks to record low, Executions set to double in Iran, Sudan’s soccer team provide rare moment of joy, & More

​Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit a kindergarten in Tokyo on May 21, 2024.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit a kindergarten in Tokyo on May 21, 2024.

Kyodo via Reuters Connect
126: Japan’s birth rate is set to hit its lowest level since record-keeping began 126 years ago, according to preliminary data. Demographic experts believe there will be fewer than 670,000 newborns in 2025, falling short of even the government’s most pessimistic targets. [...]

Hard Numbers: Japan to reopen largest nuclear plant, The Chiefs are in Kansas, Israel’s government shutters radio station, & More

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.

REUTERS/Issei Kato
54: Japan is reopening the world’s largest nuclear power plant after a regional vote gave the greenlight on Monday. The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, located 136 miles outside of Tokyo, had its 54 reactors shuttered following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that spurred the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. The decision reflects Japan’s push to [...]

Hard Numbers: France skyrockets Europe’s rearmament, Abducted Nigerian schoolchildren freed, NYC’s subway goes paperless, Saudi executions reach new peak

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the July 14, 2025 military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. - 14/07/2025 - France / Ile-de-France (region) / Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the July 14, 2025 military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. - 14/07/2025 - France / Ile-de-France (region) / Paris

Julien Mattia / Le Pictorium.
1: French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to build France’s first aircraft carrier in decades, as Europe accelerates rearmament. The ship won’t be ready before 2038. Germany, similarly, plans to recruit 80,000 troops and spend up to 3.5% of GDP on defense by 2029. [...]