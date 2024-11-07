Canada takes a swing at cutting oil and gas carbon emissions

The Canadian government has launched new draft regulations requiring oil and gas producers in the country to cut greenhouse gas emissions by a third in the next eight years alongside a cap-and-trade system for the industry. The move comes two years behind schedule and is expected to be finalized by next year – assuming the Liberals are still in power.

Canada’s oil and gas industry is the country’s top pollution emitter , and critics, including Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault, say it’s not doing enough to reduce emissions.



The draft regulations are a step forward in the fight against climate change – and fighting words. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who leads a province dominated by the oil and gas industry, said she was “ pissed ” about the proposed regulations and vowed to challenge them in court. She also claimed Guilbealt “has a deranged vendetta against Alberta.” Predictably, the oil and gas industry also opposes the rules.