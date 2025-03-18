Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Why China's Xi Jinping needs Jack Ma

Why China's Xi Jinping needs Jack Maplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba, was once synonymous with entrepreneurship in China. But in 2020, he disappeared from public view after criticizing the country’s financial system amid President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the tech sector. Recently, however, it seems Jack Ma may be back in the Communist party’s good graces. On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer spoke with China analyst and Sinocism author Bill Bishop about the meaning behind Ma’s apparent reemergence and rehabilitation. He appeared alongside Xi at a symposium for business leaders in February, an indication that the Chinese president is trying to engage with the private sector as he works to revive China’s sluggish economy. But is this a fundamental realignment of Xi’s priorities or a temporary reprieve?

“I don't think there's a lot of people who believe that the Communist Party changed its view of private business, which is they're there to be harnessed and managed and controlled,” Bishop explains “But they understand that they need people like Jack Ma, they're not just the best entrepreneurs in China, they're some of the best entrepreneurs in the world.”

Watch full episode: China’s next move
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).GZERO World with Ian Bremmer airs on US public television weekly - check local listings.

From Your Site Articles
chinaxi jinpinggzero world with ian bremmerian bremmerbill bishopus chinaus china tradejack ma

More from GZERO

​Israelis protest against the government over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to remove Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza, and the return of far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir to the cabinet.
What We're Watching

Israel launches Gaza ground operation, Bibi faces blowback

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu
What We're Watching

Nigeria’s Rivers State in crisis after Laos declares emergency rule

Volodymyr Zelensky
What We're Watching

Trump and Zelensky phone call keeps talks “on track”

Ekrem Imamoglu, from Republican People's Party, is seen as one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strongest political rivals.
What We're Watching

Turkey arrests Erdoğan’s chief political rival days before presidential primary

About that (Trump-Putin) phone call
by ian bremmer

About that (Trump-Putin) phone call