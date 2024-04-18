Menu Icon
US TikTok ban: China's complaints are a double standard

US TikTok ban: China’s complaints are a double standard
US TikTok ban: China’s complaints are a double standard | Nick Burns | GZERO World
youtu.be

Beijing blocks US technology companies like Facebook, Google, and X from operating in China. So why is the Chinese government so upset over the proposed TikTok ban in Congress? US Ambassador to China Nick Burns discussed China’s double standard when it comes to foreign tech firms on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer. The US has been pushing for TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app’s US operation, and millions of nationalist netizens on Chinese social media are decrying it as another example of the US limiting China’s global rise.

“I find [those complaints] a little bit surreal because of all the blockade on American technology here,” Burns explains, “It’s like the pot calling the kettle black.”'

Burns says the idea that American firms could operate in China by following Chinese data and national security laws isn’t a convincing argument because a wide swath of US tech has been blocked for years, and China’s “Great Firewall” was set up to insulate Chinese people from the rest of the world. China’s rationale for US tech companies’ absence in China, he says, is fundamentally anti-democratic.

Catch GZERO World with Ian Bremmer every week on US public television (check local listings) and online.
