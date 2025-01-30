Exclusive Echelon/GZERO poll: What would Americans annex?

Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is learning the ropes as a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
GZERO partnered with Echelon Polling to uncover how Americans feel about Trump’s expansionary ideas. When asked about acquiring Greenland, the Panama Canal, or Canada, the majority of Americans said they would not support such moves. In the case of Canada, only 16% of respondents supported acquiring the US’ northern neighbor. At the high end, 34% of people supported acquiring the Panama Canal.