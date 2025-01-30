Menu Icon
Exclusive Echelon/GZERO poll: What would Americans annex?
Ari Winkleman
Writer and Reporter
Donald Trump has been eyeing countries and territories beyond America’s borders in recent weeks, threatening to bring the Panama Canal, Greenland, and even Canada under US authority. While he has yet to put any plans in motion, the threats have been met with uproar from the international community, with France offering to send troops to Greenland (Denmark declined) and the Danish MEP Morten Løkkegaard suggesting Greenland rejoin the European Union for “protection.”

GZERO partnered with Echelon Polling to uncover how Americans feel about Trump’s expansionary ideas. When asked about acquiring Greenland, the Panama Canal, or Canada, the majority of Americans said they would not support such moves. In the case of Canada, only 16% of respondents supported acquiring the US’ northern neighbor. At the high end, 34% of people supported acquiring the Panama Canal.

