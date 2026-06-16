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Cape Verde’s keeper goes viral

Cape Verde’s keeper goes viral
Will Fitzpatrick
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszJune 16, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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The 40-year-old’s stunning display against Spain has earned him plaudits worldwide, as Cape Verde managed to draw 0-0 with European champions in Atlanta yesterday. It’s an astonishing achievement for the tiny African island of 500,000 people, which is ranked 64th in the world (Spain, which has 50 million people, is 3rd). Vozinha’s saves have also put Cape Verde – one of Africa’s most functional democracies – on the map.

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