Hard Numbers: India halves US tariffs, Columbia student sues Trump administration, FIFA president acquitted again, World’s longest-serving death row inmate acquitted

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Writer and Reporter
23 billion: India said on Tuesday that it’s open to cutting more than half of its tariffs against US imports – equivalent to $23 billion – in the first phase of a trade deal the two nations are negotiating. This is meant to head off the Trump administration’s April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs – which would hit 87% of India’s total exports to the US.

4: A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the deportation of Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Columbia student who took part in pro-Palestine protests earlier this month. Chung, a legal permanent resident who has lived in the US since she was seven years old, is suing the Trump administration over its attempts to deport her for allegedly obstructing the US government’s foreign policy against antisemitism. Her lawsuit also seeks to stop the “pattern and practice of targeting individuals associated with protests for Palestinian rights for immigration enforcement,” arguing it violates the First Amendment. So far, three other Columbia students have been targeted by ICE officials since Mahmoud Khalil was taken into custody in early March.

2 million: A Swiss court on Tuesday cleared Sepp Blatter, former FIFA president, and Michel Platini, ex-UEFA chief, of fraud and mismanagement charges related to $2 million in FIFA funds. This marks the second time the two have been acquitted of offenses that prosecutors allege took place in 2011.


$1.45 million: Iwao Hakamata, 89, spent almost five decades on death row – a world record – before being acquitted of murder during a retrial last year. Now, thanks to a court decision on Tuesday, he is set to receive $1.45 million in compensation, which his lawyers say is the largest payout ever awarded in a criminal case in Japan.
