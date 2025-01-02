Hard Numbers: Israel strikes “safe zone,” Biden awards Jan. 6 committee, Gunman rampages in Montenegro, Can Giuliani save World Series rings?

37: At least 37 Palestinians died in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including at least 11 in the al-Mawasi district, which Israeli forces designated a “safe zone” last month. Despite assuring civilians they would not be targeted there, Israeli warplanes bombed a tent encampment for civilians whose homes had been destroyed earlier in the war.

2: President Joe Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian medal to Reps. Liz Cheney and Benny Thompson on Thursday for their efforts in leading the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Incoming President Donald Trump is less keen to honor them: He has said the two should be jailed for their roles after the committee’s report found he engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 election.

12: The Montenegrin town of Cetinje is reeling from the brutal murder of a dozen residents after a bar brawl escalated into a rampage on Wednesday. A 45-year-old man shot the bar’s owner, the owner’s family members, and then members of his own family before fleeing. He shot himself in the head after being surrounded by police.