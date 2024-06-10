We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Malawi VP’s plane missing, Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit, Gaza pier aid paused, Nvidia stock split, Snow in Alabama
10: A military plane carrying 10 people, including Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima, has gone missing after taking off from the capital Lilongwe early Monday. The president’s office launched a search investigation after Chilima’s plane “went off the radar” in what was supposed to be a 45-minute flight.
90: Next weekend, representatives from 90 countries will travel to Switzerland to participate in a peace summit to develop a path for sustainable peace in Ukraine. Russia said it would not be in attendance (not that it was invited), but thousands of military personnel will be on hand to provide security.
2: The UN’s World Food Program halted aid distribution from the US-built pier off Gaza on Sunday, the day after two of its warehouses were reportedly hit in an Israeli military attack to rescue four Israeli hostages – a mission that also claimed more than 200 Palestinian lives. The pier had just reopened after severe water and winds rendered it nonoperational, and the latest pause will only heighten concerns about the worsening famine in the region.
120: Before markets closed on Friday, AI leading chipmaker Nvidia’s stock was selling at about $1,150, but as of Monday, the stock was split tenfold. This essentially divided each share into 10 $120 shares to make it more affordable for investors without diluting the value of existing shares.
450,000: Over 50 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $450,000 recently washed ashore on Dauphin Island, south of Mobile, Ala. The discovery was made just a day after divers found a similar amount of drugs off the coast of Florida, and a month after $1.2 million worth of cocaine washed up on the same Alabama beach.