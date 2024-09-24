Trending Now
Hump day recommendations, Sept. 25, 2024
Prepare: “Newsroom Safety Across America.” Covering protests, extremist groups, or even just ordinary politics can expose journalists to death threats, doxing, and all sorts of danger. All of our readers who happen to be fellow journalists would benefit from this terrific training by the International Women’s Media Foundation and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. You’ll learn how to protect yourself online, in unruly crowds, from police harassment, and against people with the intention and capacity to do you harm. Shoot them a request for a training in your area today. — Matt
Watch: “The War Room.” In America,another Election Day looms. It’s a perfect time to revisit D.A. Pennebaker’s extraordinary documentary, “The War Room.” This groundbreaking look inside the 1992 Bill Clinton campaign provides a great opportunity to consider how much has changed in American politics and how much endures. – Willis
Listen: “News in Slow.” Care to kill two birds with one stone – one being that pestering Duolingo owl? The “News in Slow” podcast series lets you flex your language skills while keeping up with current events. There are varying difficulty levels and language options, including Italian, French, German, and Spanish, just in time for UNGA. Happy learning! – Billy
Enter: The Well of Death. “Ten toes in when we standin’ on business.” The Indian-born, Houston-bred, Hyderabad-based, formerly Goldman-employed rapper Hanumankind’s chart-topping single “Big Dawgs” has become the go-to soundtrack for any/all social media content that wants you to get hyped. But have you seen the video? It was shot in Kerala, in a traditional “Well of Death,” a fast-vanishing carnival act (invented in Coney Island in 1911, as it happens) in which cars and motorcycles speed around the vertical walls of a giant wooden cylinder, held up only by centripetal force. It’s wild. And it’s put Indian hip-hop squarely on the global map. – Alex