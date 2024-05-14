Menu Icon
everything is political

Hump Day Recommendations, May 15, 2024

Watch:Just For US.” A young Jewish New Yorker hears about a meeting of local white nationalists and decides to go check it out. The HBO airing of Alex Edelman’s hit one-man Broadway show is by turns chilling, poignant, and laugh-out-loud hilarious from start to finish. – Willis

Watch:Amar Singh Chamkila.” This musical is based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who rose to fame in the 1980s. Along with his wife Amarjot, the duo’s songs had brash and vivid lyrics that were often criticized for highlighting fantasies in a conservative society. Watch for terrific performances by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra (who sing the songs in it as well). Bonus: Dosanjh is currently touring in North America! – Suhani

Read:The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” by Shehan Karunatilaka. Set amid the most violent period in Sri Lanka’s civil war, this ambitious, challenging novel follows the ghost of a slain photojournalist who’s given seven days to visit the living world. The sometimes macabre, sometimes surreal, always compelling depictions of the mundanity of state violence — outcasts botching the disposal of the narrator’s body in one of Colombo’s lakes, or loved ones bribing police to even begin an investigation — are beautifully layered with questions on spirituality and sex. – Matt

Watch:“Welcome to Wrexham.” The third season of this docuseries just launched. It keeps getting better and better. The show follows an underdog professional football (soccer) team in Wales that was bought by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds several years ago. Wrexham has since risen through the ranks of English football, and you can’t help but fall in love with the team and the town that cheers for it. You don’t have to love soccer to like this show as there are poignant episodes about a range of topics: autism, male mental health, gender disparities in sports, and more. Highly recommend! – John
