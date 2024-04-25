Menu Icon
Blinken’s big message in Beijing: Cut out Russia

​U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024.

Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in marathon meetings in Beijing on Friday, including what could be a testy conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Blinken’s visit is largely meant to advance the mutual goal of stabilizing the relationship, but he’s expected to push China to stop supporting Russia’s war efforts, which could get tense.

As Blinken landed in Shanghai for the first leg of his trip earlier this week, the Biden administration signed bills providing Taiwan with $8 billion in military aid and starting a process that could result in a ban of Chinese social media app TikTok in the US. The day before, the State Department released its annual human rights review, which criticized Chinese treatment of Muslim minorities. Once he was in-country, Blinken pressed Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining on treating US companies fairly but told students at NYU’s Shanghai campus that the cultural ties they are building between both countries are of utmost importance.

Despite the many possible pratfalls during the first leg, China’s response has been fairly milquetoast. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “We hope that the US side will respect the principle of fair competition, abide by WTO rules, and work with China to create favorable [trade] conditions.” Hardly Wolf Warrior stuff.

That said, state media mouthpiece China Daily ran an editorial questioning how Blinken would be received in Beijing and claiming both countries “have been largely talking past each other.” Beijing is unlikely to budge on its support for Russia, and the US is unlikely to back off the subject, which will likely raise tensions. We’re watching for how Blinken manages the delicate conversation.
