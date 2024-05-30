We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Donald Trump is a convicted felon
Donald Trump is officially the first former US president to be convicted of a crime. A New York jury on Thursday found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels, which prosecutors alleged was motivated by a desire to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.
The US is in uncharted waters. Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, but will this verdict impact his candidacy or the race more generally? Not really, says Jon Lieber, Eurasia Group's head of research and US managing director.
"Voters have shown no indication they care about this trial at all so far, instead focusing on issues like the economy, immigration, senior services, crime, but not really Trump's trials," says Lieber. But he acknowledges that this "could change through the course of the campaign."
Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention — where he’s expected to be crowned the GOP nominee once again — is set to begin. The conviction does not bar Trump from running from office or serving as president if he wins.
Prison time? Trump — who plans to appeal the verdict — could be sentenced to up to four years in prison, though legal experts are skeptical the ex-president will find himself behind bars given he does not have a criminal record and did not commit a violent crime.
