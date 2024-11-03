210: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI had to cut short visits to flood-ravaged Valencia on Sunday after furious crowds “heckled and attacked” Sanchez and pelted Felipe with mud. Many locals feel authorities failed to heed warnings of torrential rains and act before floods tore out bridges and sent walls of water crashing through hillside communities, killing over 210 people.

34: Butter prices in Moscow have risen by 34% since the start of the year to 239.96 roubles (US$2.45), according to receipts reviewed by Reuters, as defense spending on Russia’s war with Ukraine drives up costs (official figures show a more modest but still painful 25.7% rise). Shoplifting has also soared, with some stores now placing the staple food in anti-theft containers. Talk about guns vs. butter!

35: Argentina’s central bank on Friday lowered its benchmark interest rate to 35% from 40%, its first cut in nearly six months as monthly inflation declined to 3.5% in September from 25.5% last December. While good news for consumers, economists say the move makes it harder for President Javier Milei to lift currency controls and won’t help his government negotiate a new deal with the IMF.

943,000: Marriage registrations in China dropped by nearly a million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, totaling 4.747 million couples. Economic uncertainty and high prices are prompting many young Chinese not to tie the knot, undermining Beijing’s efforts to boost a shrinking population.