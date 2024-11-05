Ireland preps for an election sprint

Thankfully, not every election campaign lasts for two years. On Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said he will call a parliamentary election later this week, and the vote will likely be held on or about Nov. 29.

The timing comes as no surprise. Last month, Harris’ government gave voters a package of tax cuts and new spending that totals more than 10 billion euros, and Fine Gael , his center-right party, is now polling in first place. It’s also important that Fianna Fail , his coalition partner, is now polling in second place.