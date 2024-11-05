Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Ireland preps for an election sprint

​File Photo: Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris speaks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2024.

File Photo: Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris speaks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2024.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Senior Writer

Thankfully, not every election campaign lasts for two years. On Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said he will call aparliamentary election later this week, and the vote will likely be held on or about Nov. 29.

The timing comes as no surprise. Last month, Harris’ government gave voters a package of tax cuts and new spending that totals more than 10 billion euros, andFine Gael, his center-right party, is now polling in first place. It’s also important thatFianna Fail, his coalition partner, is now polling in second place.

When Irish voters have gone to the polls in recent years, the popularity of Sinn Fein, Ireland’s main opposition and a nationalist party with historic ties to the Irish Republican Army, a terrorist group, has been the focus of poll and election analysis. For now,Sinn Fein is polling in third place, but election campaigns can quickly shake up the political dynamic. In recent years, Sinn Fein’s leadership has played down the issue of reunification with Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, to focus its message instead on economic and healthcare issues.

electionsimon harristaoiseachireland

Latest Videos

World

NATO likely to respond if Russia sends North Korean troops to Ukraine

2024 US election: What to look out for
US Politics

2024 US election: What to look out for

Ian Bremmer on the 2024 US election ahead
Quick Take

Ian Bremmer on the 2024 US election ahead

CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5
GZERO World Clips

CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5

US election disinformation: How myths like non-citizen voting erode public trust
GZERO World Clips

US election disinformation: How myths like non-citizen voting erode public trust

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election
US Election

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election