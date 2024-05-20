Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Is Israel’s government about to fall apart?

​Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020.

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020.

REUTERS/Corinna Kern

National Unity Chair Benny Gantz, a key figure in Israel’s war cabinet and major rival for the premiership, has threatened to resign if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not deliver a post-war plan for the conflict in Gaza by June 8.

Gantz has offered his own six-point plan, which calls for securing the return of hostages, ending Hamas’ rule, demilitarizing Gaza, and establishing an international administration of the region. The ultimatum has exposed a rift within Israel’s three-man war cabinet, composed of Gantz,Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who also opposes Israel reoccupying Gaza after the war ends.

“If you choose the path of fanatics and lead the entire nation to the abyss, we will be forced to quit the government,” Gantz told Netanyahu, who responded that Gantz’s “washed-up words” would mean “defeat for Israel.” Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure to end the conflict, with the latest protest in Tel Aviv coming just hours after Gantz’s ultimatum. Police used water cannons to disperse crowds that were demanding an end to the conflict and new elections.

What would an election bring?

A poll published this weekend by Israel’s Channel 12 puts Netanyahu’s job approval rating at 32%, and 35% among right-of-center Likud voters. Gantz garners a 35% overall job approval rating, and 42% among center-left voters. Another survey published by Maariv has Gantz leading Netanyahu for prime minister, 45% to 38%.

In the meantime, Netanyahu is unlikely to bend, and the Rafah offensive is likely to intensify. He also will be even more beholden to the far-right elements in his coalition to fend off potential challenges from Gallant and Gantz.

netanyahuisraelpoliticselectionsunity governmentgallantgazahamasgantz

Today In 60 Seconds

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Xi invites Putin to China to strengthen "no limits" partnership

North Macedonia's EU membership bid complicated by new nationalist government

What's next after MTG fails in bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest