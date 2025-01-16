Israeli cabinet to meet after last-minute Gaza ceasefire delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet will vote on the ceasefire deal with Hamas on Friday after postponing Thursday’s planned vote over a “last-minute crisis.” Israeli warplanes carried out dozens of missions in the Gaza Strip on Thursday that left at least 83 dead and dampened the jubilation many Palestinians felt when the ceasefire agreement was announced.

What was the holdup? Two disagreements with Hamas supposedly caused the delay: One over the precise locations from which Israeli troops would withdraw and another over the identities of hostages due to be exchanged.

Hardliners in the cabinet, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, are expected to vote against the ceasefire but look unlikely to be able to stop it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he still expects the fighting to stop as scheduled on Sunday .

Will the deal hold up? For the first phase, lasting 42 days, the incentives seem well enough aligned to keep either side from breaching the peace. Hamas needs time to reorganize and rearm, which it can achieve by releasing the 33 hostages it has promised throughout the first phase. Netanyahu, for his part, wants to deliver those hostages for voters — but after that phase is over, prospects dim.

The putative second and third phases of the ceasefire deal will need to hashed out while the first is in progress, and Israeli hardliners are eager to return to fighting.