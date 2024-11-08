Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam

Israeli soccer fans were attacked overnight in Amsterdam after a Europa League match between Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch club Ajax, in violence that Dutch and Israeli officials condemned as antisemitic. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he was “horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens,” adding that it was “completely unacceptable.” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said that supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were “attacked, abused, and pelted with fireworks"

At least five people were hospitalized and 62 were arrested. The Israeli foreign ministry said at least 10 Israeli citizens were injured. Dutch police said they’re aware of reports pointing to a “possible hostage situation and missing persons but currently have no confirmation that this actually took place.”

The circumstances leading up to the attacks are not entirely clear. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators made attempts to reach the stadium where the match was being held, even though the city had banned protests in the area. Videos circulating on social media have reportedly shown Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in the Dutch capital singing “Death to the Arabs” and “Let the IDF win. We will f*** the Arabs,” though it’s unclear when these were filmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office initially ordered two rescue planes to Amsterdam to bring home Israeli citizens, but that plan was later scrapped. Israel’s new Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he’s traveling to the Netherlands on Friday to discuss the incident with his Dutch counterpart.