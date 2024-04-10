We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
March inflation report threatens Biden campaign’s economic strategy
The S&P 500 dropped over 1% after consumer inflation rose 0.4% in March and 3.5% from the previous year, indicating that high inflation could be here to stay. The report surprised forecasters and poses a challenge to President Joe Biden's reelection chances, as persistent inflation means higher gas prices and bigger grocery bills for voters.
Energy prices continue to rise – 1.1% month over month and 2.1% year over year – thanks to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East driving up the price of oil and, as a result, inflation.
The latest figures have cast doubt on the Federal Reserve's progress toward its 2% inflation target, meaning it may reassess its interest rate plans. Investors now expect rate cuts to be pushed to later in the year, instead of earlier predictions of a March cut.
This is bad news for Biden, who has been anxious for inflation to fall even further to spur the Fed to cut interest rates — a move that would help drive down borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans, and other consumer credit.