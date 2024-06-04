Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Modi 3.0: Make India a developed nation

Modi 3.0: Make India a developed nation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on track to narrowly win a third term in office, according to preliminary vote counts. Results show his Bharatiya Janata Party taking just 289 seats and the opposition winning 223, falling short of the expected landslide victory.

Still, Modi is, by some measure, the most popular leader in the world, and the shambolic state of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, meant it was just a question of by how much, not whether, Modi would win. But his party’s significant loss of seats is a surprise and means it may need to form a coalition with smaller parties to form a government.

We’re likely to see Modi inaugurated within days, before jetting off to the G-7 meeting in Italy on June 13. Not a bad victory lap. For his return, he has laid out a “100-day” economic agenda that aims to put India on the path to becoming a developed country by 2047. That means building roads and railways, upgrading housing for low-income and middle-class citizens, updating labor laws, and concluding free trade agreements abroad, among many goals. With such a strong majority, the BJP will likely use a special “monsoon session” of parliament to get the ball rolling this summer.

Long-time India watchers will note the scant mentions in his campaign rhetoric of the Hindu-nationalist agenda that dominated much of Modi’s last two terms, and with good reason. Modi has largely fulfilled his promises to the ideologues, capping it off with opening the controversial Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year. Now securely in power, Modi is looking to turn the volume down on cultural issues as he pursues economic development.

indiamodiindia election

Today In 60 Seconds

European Elections: What to expect

Trump has been found guilty. Will voters care?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Can Trump, aka Teflon Don, still get elected with a guilty verdict?

Trump trial: How would a conviction hurt his reelection bid?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest