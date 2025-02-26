Menu Icon
“No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.”

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 26, 2025.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/BillyPickett     
https://www.linkedin.com/in/billypickett/  

What happens when you ask artificial intelligence to create a video of gilded Trump statues (straight out ofTurkmenistan) and new Trump Hotels (straight out of Atlantic City) featuring an up-tempo, pro-Trump track (straight from the J6 Prison Choir’s club remix album)? You get the US president’s Truth Social post advertising his postwar Gaza proposal, of course.

While Donald Trump’s rhetoric on redeveloping Gaza has been absent from headlines recently, this AI music video troll serves as a win-win-win for him: It reinvigorates his base, enrages his opposition, and leaves his true intentions up for debate.

What isn’t up for debate? The included belly dancers with female bodies and bearded male heads wouldn’t appreciate his slew of executive orders on the strict gender binary. Don’t forget to always double-check your AI outputs …

