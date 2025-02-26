What happens when you ask artificial intelligence to create a video of gilded Trump statues (straight out ofTurkmenistan) and new Trump Hotels (straight out of Atlantic City) featuring an up-tempo, pro-Trump track (straight from the J6 Prison Choir ’s club remix album)? You get the US president’s Truth Social post advertising his postwar Gaza proposal, of course.

While Donald Trump’s rhetoric on redeveloping Gaza has been absent from headlines recently, this AI music video troll serves as a win-win-win for him: It reinvigorates his base, enrages his opposition, and leaves his true intentions up for debate.