Pope Francis is in critical condition

Struck by “initial, mild kidney failure” and pneumonia in both lungs, Pope Francis sought to soothe his faithful on Sunday morning with a message of gratitude for the letters he had received.

“I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children,” the Argentine pontiff posted on social media.

Ever since he was admitted to hospital on Feb. 14 with a complex respiratory tract infection, the 88-year-old religious leader's condition appears to have deteriorated. Roman Catholics from around the world prayed for his health on Sunday, with Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan admitting that the pope is “probably close to death.” Swiss Guards have reportedly started rehearsing funeral arrangements.

Building a legacy: Since taking charge in 2013, Francis has pushed the Catholic Church in a more progressive direction on some issues. He has, for example, encouraged his 1.3 billion disciples to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ community, changed the church's stance on capital punishment to “inadmissible” in all instances, and urged countries to receive more migrants.