Slovakia "on the brink" after PM shot

​Slovkia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in serious condition after being severely wounded in an assassination attempt.

Slovkia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in serious condition after being severely wounded in an assassination attempt.

REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

Robert Fico, the outspoken, nationalistic prime minister of Slovakia, was severely wounded in an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

Fico was shot while greeting a crowd in a small town in central Slovakia. Police arrested the shooter, whom local media have identified as a 71-year-old disaffected writer and security guard. Slovakia’s interior minister said the shooting was “clearly” politically motivated but would not release info on the suspect.

As of this writing, Fico was in stable but serious condition after undergoing a lengthy surgery.

Slovakia is extremely polarized. Last fall, Fico won a bitterly contested election against the Progressive Slovakia party, running on a platform of halting military aid to Ukraine, rejecting refugees, and defending traditional values.

He’s long been a controversial figure — he last served as PM between 2013 and 2018, when he was ousted amid mass protests over his government’s alleged involvement in the murder of two investigative journalists.

Slovakia is now bracing for more conflict. The interior minister has warned that with tensions high, the country stands on the brink of “civil war.” Members of Fico’s party angrily blamed “progressive media” and the opposition, raising the prospect of violent street-level reprisals. Any moves by the government to exert pressure on the media could quickly stoke tensions with Brussels over EU rules.

More: How and why did Czechoslovakia manage to split up peacefully in 1993? Read our explainerhere.
