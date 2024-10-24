Texas showdown: Trump and Harris target the different sides of gender divide

With the latest polls still showing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the swing states, both candidates are heading to Texas, a far less competitive state, with hopes of reaching key voter groups nationwide.

Harris is heading to Houstonto hold a rally alongsideBeyoncé and Willie Nelson. The event will use Texas’ abortion ban to rally voters – especially women – against restrictions on reproductive rights enacted in many Republican states since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The vice president will also be joined by Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who is making a bid to unseat Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and she is scheduled to tape a podcast interview with Texan author Brené Brown.

Meanwhile, Trump will join Joe Rogan in Austin. He will be interviewed for his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which is predominantly listened to by young men.

The former president will also speak to reporters about border security – one of his strongest issues.

While the two are heading to the same state, the demographics they are targeting – women vs. young men – highlight the gaping gender divide defining this election (read more on that here).