Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump hurls Congress headlong toward a government shutdown

Representatives on Capitol Hill spent all day Thursday scrambling to cobble together a deal to keep the government open, after pressure from President-elect Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk sank must-pass legislation on Wednesday.

Representatives on Capitol Hill spent all day Thursday scrambling to cobble together a deal to keep the government open, after pressure from President-elect Donald Trump sank must-pass legislation on Wednesday.

REUTERS/Leah Millis
Senior Writer
https://twitter.com/matt__kendrick
https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-kendrick-532b1b131/

Representatives on Capitol Hill spent all day Thursday scrambling to cobble together a deal to keep the government open, after pressure from President-elect Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk sank must-pass legislation on Wednesday.

If lawmakers can’t agree and pass a continuing resolution — legalese for kicking the financial can down the road — by the end of the day on Friday, the government will shut down. Late on Thursday, Republicans presented a deal that Trump called a “SUCCESS,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called it “laughable” and insisted the caucus would not support anything but the originally negotiated plan.

While the new plan would fund federal agencies through March 14, and preserve provisions for disaster relief and farm aid, it also gives Trump a major concession. The bill would suspend America’s debt ceiling from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 30, 2027, giving the president a break through his first round of midterm elections. Without Democratic votes, Republicans don’t have the numbers to pass the bill.

If the deal falls through, millions of Americans will see their government benefits halted, the military will work without pay, and much of the federal government will be furloughed just ahead of the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays.

We’re watching how Congress hammers its way out of this dilemma, but longer term, we have our eye on the influence of Musk, whose social media rampage — over 150 posts starting before dawn on Wednesday — kicked off this maelstrom.

donald trumpcongressgovernment shutdown

Latest Videos

Europe

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?

Santa's elves bet on Trump tariffs
Puppet Regime

Santa's elves bet on Trump tariffs

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war
World

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk
GZERO Reports

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas