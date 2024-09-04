We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trump pushes to shut down the government
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is calling on House Republicans to shut down the government on Sept. 30 if Congress doesn’t pass a Republican bill to change voting rules across the country. “I would shut down the government in a heartbeat if they don’t get it,”said Trump last week.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., aware that agovernment shutdown five weeks before Election Day carries risks for the party that’s blamed for it, has yet to say what he’ll do.
The Save ACT is a GOP-sponsored bill that would make it illegal for non-US citizens to vote. Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to undermine US public confidence in elections by pointing out that it’s already illegal for non-citizens to vote. They also claim thatsome Republicans support the bill because requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration would make voting harder for low-income people, those least likely to have a passport or birth certificate, who generally vote for Democrats.
The Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate, which return to work on Sept. 9, must agree on a plan to fund the government by Sept. 30 to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown. If they can’t agree on a one-year funding package, the two houses of Congress could pass a “continuing resolution” to fund the government for less than a year, kicking the next budget showdown further down the calendar.