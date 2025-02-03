Trump strikes last-minute tariff deal with Mexico and Canada – but not China

With hours to spare, President Donald Trump hit pause on a North American trade war, reaching agreements with both Mexico and Canada to delay the imposition of 25% tariffs that had businesses and markets sweating.

The deals, brokered after multiple calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, postpone the application of tariffs by 30 days while both countries work to secure their borders with the United States. Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to curb drug smuggling and illegal immigration, while Canada appointed a fentanyl czar and committed to a Canada-US Joint Strike Force targeting drug trafficking and organized crime.

There was no movement, however, with Beijing. Ten percent tariffs on Chinese imports took effect at 12.01 a.m. on Tuesday, prompting China to hit back with additional tariffs (both countries already had some tariffs in place) on liquefied natural gas, coal, farm machinery, and various other US products. Beijing also imposed new export restrictions and launched an antitrust investigation into Google. Earlier, Beijing said it would challenge the tariffs before the World Trade Organization.

Trump has also warned that tariffs on the EU are coming, prompting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to insist that Britain won’t pick sides between the US and the EU, despite his push for closer relations with the continent.

While Mexican and Canadian businesses and consumers breathe a sigh of relief, Trump’s hardball negotiation tactics may negatively impact relations with both countries, particularly Canada, in the longer term. Canadian leaders have said they will actively pursue trade deals with other partners, there has been speculation about Canada joining the EU, and there remains uncertainty about whether the United States remains a trusted ally after Trump forcefully repeated his hope that Canada would become the 51st state – just an hour before his final conversation with Trudeau.