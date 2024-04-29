We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
US campuses and Arab world protest over Gaza
Pro-Palestine protests on US college campuses continue to make headlines. At the University of Texas at Austin, at least 40 more students were arrested to the applause of Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday. The move came after 57 people were arrested for participating in a student walkout there last week.
Meanwhile, at Columbia University, administrators announced that negotiations with student protesters, who have been camped on the lawns to pressure the university to divest from Israel, have failed. Around midday, the university passed out flyers announcing that anyone remaining in the encampment after 2 p.m. would face disciplinary action. As that deadline came and went, faculty guarded the entrance to the encampment “in case de-escalation was necessary,” and protesters snaked around in solidarity.
Not all students are keen for the encampment to continue. “The groupthink on this campus is frightening,” said David Lederer. “Most students just want to study and have a graduation.”
But after covering the protests for a week, I heard a new chant in the encampment today: “no divestment, no commencement.”
The Gaza war has also catalyzed demonstrations in the surrounding region itself — and with the memory of the Arab Spring still fresh on their minds, leaders are responding with repressive tactics.
The Egyptian government has not taken kindly to pro-Palestinian protests that have also aimed at Cairo’s diplomatic ties with Israel. In early April, Egyptian authorities arrested at least 10 people at a protest accusing Cairo of fueling the war in Gaza and calling for the government to expel the Israeli ambassador.
Authorities in Morocco and Jordan have also arrested and prosecuted people who’ve criticized their government’s ties to Israel. Jordanian authorities have reportedly arrested roughly 1,500 over such demonstrations since October.
The Palestinian cause has been a rallying cry in the Arab world for decades. And without a cease-fire in Gaza, the war seems poised to continue stoking public outrage across the region.
That said, a Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Monday for further truce talks facilitated by international negotiators. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the militant group to accept an “extraordinarily generous” new proposal from Israel that lowered the number of hostages it wants to see released for a phased cease-fire to begin.