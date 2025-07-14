Epstein conspiracies divide Trump's MAGA base

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Full Bio
Jul 14, 2025
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks the Jeffrey Epstein file controversy and the growing backlash from Donald Trump’s MAGA base.
For years, the Epstein case was seen by MAGA faithful as proof of a "deep state" conspiracy, one in which Trump promised to expose. Now, key allies are reversing course, saying no such files exist.
“This feels like a cover-up,” Ian warns, “and that’s dangerous for someone whose base is primed to believe in one.” As confusion and frustration grow, some of Trump’s most loyal followers feel betrayed signaling a potentially lasting split in his support.