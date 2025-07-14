Menu Icon
Epstein conspiracies divide Trump's MAGA base

Epstein conspiracies divide Trump's MAGA base
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks the Jeffrey Epstein file controversy and the growing backlash from Donald Trump’s MAGA base.

For years, the Epstein case was seen by MAGA faithful as proof of a "deep state" conspiracy, one in which Trump promised to expose. Now, key allies are reversing course, saying no such files exist.

“This feels like a cover-up,” Ian warns, “and that’s dangerous for someone whose base is primed to believe in one.” As confusion and frustration grow, some of Trump’s most loyal followers feel betrayed signaling a potentially lasting split in his support.

