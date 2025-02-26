Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

The rundown of Trump’s first Cabinet meeting

​U.S. President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance as he sits next to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 26, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance as he sits next to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 26, 2025.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

Donald Trump hosted the first Cabinet meeting of his second administration on Wednesday. Here’s what went down.

Ukraine. Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to sign an agreement in Washington on sharing its mineral wealth, and that it should look to Europe for security guarantees – not the US.

Elon Musk. The “special government employee” received a round of applause as Trump insisted to Cabinet members and reporters present that “everybody’s on board” with Musk’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal government to lower the country’s deficit. While he sat off to the side of the room, Musk’s presence was a show of unity after his email requesting federal employees send the Department of Government Efficiency a list of “five things” they did last week – and threatening them with job loss for noncompliance – spread confusion throughout Washington this week and led to pushback from some government departments.

Musk and Trump reinforced the email, saying it was intended to see “if you have a pulse and two neurons and you can reply to an email,” and said they were convinced some of the federal employees had not replied because they were dead but still being paid.

Golden ticket for citizenship. Trump outlined his plan to sell $5 million “gold cards” to wealthy foreigners seeking US citizenship. He presented this initiative as a significant measure to address the federal deficit, saying “people that can pay $5 million, they’re going to create jobs.”

donald trumpelon muskdogetrump cabinet meeting

Latest Videos

Ian Explains

Russia’s next target? Why the Baltics are wary of Putin

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal changed
Quick Take

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal changed

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace
Global Stage Interviews

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?
GZERO World Clips

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders
Europe

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders

Germany's close election limits its ability to lead Europe
Quick Take

Germany's close election limits its ability to lead Europe