Latest Stories

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GZERO World Clips
Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.
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Rahm Emanuel says the arrival of Russian oil tankers in Cuba is a direct test of whether President Trump can distinguish between political theater and a real strategic threat.
As Russian oil tankers head toward Cuba, former Chicago mayor, White House chief of staff, and US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel argues that the moment is about much more than sanctions or shipping lanes. In this clip from an upcoming episode of GZERO World, Emanuel says it is a real-world test of whether President Trump knows his allies from his enemies when it comes to Vladimir Putin.“This president does not know the difference between friend and foe,” Emanuel says, pointing to what he views as a contradiction in Trump’s approach to Russia. He frames the tankers’ arrival as a deliberate move from Moscow: “There are two Russian tankers on the way to Cuba. This will be a test.”
Will the United States confront Russia, or look the other way?
Watch the full conversation starting Friday, March 27, on PBS and on GZERO Media’s YouTube channel.
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